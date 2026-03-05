When does referring to a person by their profession become an insult? Allahabad High Court rules on ‘dhobin’ remark

The counsel for the accused submitted before the Allahabad High Court that the investigating officer’s probe had found that the allegations were false. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently observed that calling a person by referring to their profession would not attract the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, unless it is proven that the words were used deliberately to humiliate the victim.

Justice Anil Kumar-X made the observation while partly allowing an appeal filed by a man challenging a summoning order passed by a special court under the SC/ST Act. The man had been booked for calling a woman “dhobin (washerwoman)”.

“Merely calling a person by referring to his or her profession, would not by itself attract the provisions of the SC/ST Act, unless it is established that those words were intentionally used with intent to humiliate the victim belonging to community of SC/ST,” the court order dated February 24 read.