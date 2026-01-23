Allahabad High Court says can’t assume Class 12 accident victim wasn’t earning anything, revises award to Rs 16 lakh

Allahabad High Court was hearing a plea of a family against the tribunal order. (Image generated using AI)

Motor Cycle-UPSRTC Bus Accident Compensation Case: Observing that it cannot be presumed that a Class 12 student would have “no income”, the Allahabad High Court significantly enhanced the compensation awarded to the family of a 22-year-old student who lost his life in a road accident.

Justice Sandeep Jain was dealing with the plea of the family against the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) order to award compensation.

The MACT initially awarded the Rs 2.60 lakh compensation to the family, calculating the national income of the victim as Rs 15,000 per annum, while the family claimed that the victim earned Rs 9,000 per month as a labourer.