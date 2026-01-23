Allahabad High Court says can’t assume Class 12 accident victim wasn’t earning anything, revises award to Rs 16 lakh

Motor Accident Claim Tribunal Compensation Case: The court enhanced the compensation while hearing a plea after the death of 22-year-old youth in a road accident involving a UPSRTC bus.

Allahabad High Court on road accidentAllahabad High Court was hearing a plea of a family against the tribunal order. (Image generated using AI)

Motor Cycle-UPSRTC Bus Accident Compensation Case: Observing that it cannot be presumed that a Class 12 student would have “no income”, the Allahabad High Court significantly enhanced the compensation awarded to the family of a 22-year-old student who lost his life in a road accident.

Justice Sandeep Jain was dealing with the plea of the family against the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) order to award compensation.

Justice Sandeep Jain Allahabad High Court Justice Sandeep Jain said that victim was labourer who was earning about Rs 9,000 per month, which was proved from the evidence of the mother of the victim. (Image enhanced using AI)

 

The MACT initially awarded the Rs 2.60 lakh compensation to the family, calculating the national income of the victim as Rs 15,000 per annum, while the family claimed that the victim earned Rs 9,000 per month as a labourer.

“Merely because the deceased was studying in Class 12, it cannot be presumed that he was not earning anything,” the court observed.

While modifying the tribunal’s order, the court awarded over Rs 16 lakh to the victim’s family.

Findings

  • The claimants claimed that the victim was a labourer who was earning about Rs 9,000 per month, which was also proved from the evidence of the mother of the victim, who also admitted that victim was studying in class 12 at the time of accident.
  • It is apparent that claimants failed to submit any documentary proof of income and occupation of the victim; as such, the tribunal has assessed the compensation based on the notional income of the deceased by presuming that he was earning Rs 15,000 per annum, which is grossly inadequate.
  • It is well settled that in the absence of documentary proof of income and occupation of the deceased, the tribunal was supposed to assess the compensation by treating the deceased to be an unskilled workman and was required to assess the compensation based on minimum wages of an unskilled workman prevailing in the
  • State of Uttar Pradesh at the time of accident, which was Rs 6,362 per month.
  • In view of this, the claimants are entitled to get compensation on the basis that the victim was earning Rs 6,362 per month.
  • It is evident that, as per Rule 220-A of the UP Motor Vehicle Rules,1998, the claimants were entitled to get compensation on the future prospects of the victim at a 50 per cent rate of his income, but the tribunal has not awarded any compensation on this account, which is erroneous.
  • It is apparent that the father of the victim had already died before the accident and as such, the claimants were wholly dependent on the income of the deceased, who was supporting his family consisting of his mother, two unmarried brothers, and one unmarried sister.
  • In this way, the claimants are entitled to total compensation of Rs 16 lakh alongwith interest at seven  per cent per annum (as awarded by the tribunal) from the date of filing of the claim petition till it’s actual payment, which is to be indemnified by the owner UPSRTC.
Background

  • The case stems from the fatal accident in 2014, involving a bus owned by the UPSTC that resulted in the death of Ankit, a class 12th student at the time of death.
  • MACT in Bulandshahar originally passed an award in April 2026, granting the victim’s family a sum of Rs 2.60 lakh with seven per cent interest.
  • The family filed an appeal under Section 173 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, seeking an enhancement, arguing that the tribunal has wrongly assessed the victim’s income and failed to account for future prospects.

