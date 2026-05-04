Why Allahabad High Court refused to release answer sheets of higher judicial service exam under RTI

The Allahabad High Court bench remarked that there has been no established practice of furnishing such copies in judicial service examinations. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently set aside an order passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had directed the disclosure of evaluated answer sheets of the UP Higher Judicial Service Examination, 2009, under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla held that the higher judicial services examination is sacrosanct and confidentiality has to be maintained.

Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla noted that while the RTI Act aims to promote transparency, it must be balanced with maintaining the sanctity of judicial examinations. Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla noted that while the RTI Act aims to promote transparency, it must be balanced with maintaining the sanctity of judicial examinations.

“We find that the examination conducted to the High Court namely the Higher Judicial Services Examination are sacrosanct and confidentiality and sanctity has to be maintained even while ensuring transparency, supply of the answer books, under no circumstances is necessary,” the court held in its order dated April 17.