RTI privacy vs public results: Allahabad High Court answers if you can see other candidate’s examination marks

The Allahabad High Court, however, held that an applicant has no vested right to obtain the photocopies of answer sheets of another candidate. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently ruled that marks obtained by a candidate in a public examination are not confidential private information which may require the consent of the party whose marks have been sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi made the observation in a judgment passed on February 26 while dealing with a writ petition filed by the Union of India and officials of the diesel locomotive works, Varanasi.

“Marks obtained by a candidate, if information regarding that is sought by another candidate who has also participated in examination, is not such a confidential private information which may require even consent of that third party under Section 8. Well of course, if an outsider seeks information, department may take a valid defence of confidentiality,” the court noted.