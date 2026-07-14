Allahabad High Court upholds couple’s reproductive autonomy, eases surrogacy age bar

The Allahabad High Court held that the age limits given in law were not applicable to the couple. (AI Generated Image)

The Allahabad High Court recently upheld the right to “reproductive autonomy” for a couple seeking parenthood, relaxing statutory age restrictions that had previously barred the 50-plus-year-old wife from pursuing surrogacy.

Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Abhdesh Kumar Chaudhary were hearing a plea filed by a couple who were not able to get the benefit of surrogacy despite preserving three of the embryos over a decade ago

“Upon considering the arguments advanced by learned counsel for the petitioners as well as by learned counsel for the Union of India, we are of the view that the rigid application of age restriction under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 infringes the fundamental right of reproductive autonomy recognised as a part of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the July 7 order read.