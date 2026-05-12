Can’t expect ‘sphinx-like’ attitude from judge: Allahabad High Court rejects case transfer plea over remarks during hearing

The Allahabad High Court noted that accepting such allegations of bias would open the door to litigants seeking case transfer on tenuous grounds. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: Observing that a judge cannot be expected to have a “sphinx-like” attitude, the Allahabad High Court recently dismissed an application seeking the transfer of an arbitration proceeding citing bias.

Justice Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava passed the order on a plea seeking the transfer of a commercial arbitration appeal from a court in Agra to another court. The applicant had alleged that during the hearings, the presiding officer of the commercial court had made some oral observations that created a reasonable apprehension of bias.

Justice Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava heard the matter on April 29. Justice Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava heard the matter on April 29.

“It cannot be expected that the Judges should be silent without expressing any opinion; a ‘sphinx-like’ attitude is not expected from the Presiding Officer. Mere observations made in the course of proceedings, unless demonstrably indicative of a closed mind or final determination, cannot be construed as evidence of bias so as to vitiate the proceedings,” the Allahabad High Court observed in its order dated April 29.