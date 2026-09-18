‘Everyone has a mobile phone’: Court questions UP town’s clock tower plan

The Allahabad High Court has questioned the need for a clock tower in Firozabad’s crowded Purani Mandi market, noting that people can check the time on mobile phones and watches. (Representative image)

A clock tower planned in a crowded Firozabad market has run into an unexpected question from the Allahabad High Court: what is the point of building one when people can check the time on their phones and wristwatches?

A division bench of Justices JJ Munir and Indrajeet Shukla, in its order on Tuesday, observed that they served a “great purpose… when they were built and for the generations who were used to them”.

“… But to think [and] act upon antiquated technology in the present time is not a policy decision. It is an irrationality, the product of arbitrariness of the highest order,” it observed.