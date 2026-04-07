Merely abusing not offence under SC/ST Act: Why Allahabad HC quashed charges against journalist

Quashing charges under the SC/ST Act filed against a journalist by a police officer, the Allahabad High Court observed that merely knowing that the person belongs to the SC/ST community, abusing them, and using caste names would not constitute an offence.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Sanjeev Rai, a journalist from Mau district. The case against him was lodged on February 26 last year by Ajay Vikram Singh, the then Deputy SP of Mohammadabad Circle. He is presently posted as Chief Airport Security Officer, Azamgarh.

A bench of Justice Madan Pal Singh, in its April 2 order, observed, “… to constitute an offence under Section 3(1)(s) (intentional insult, humiliation or abuse of a SC/ST member based on their caste in public view), it would be necessary that the accused abuses the member of the community by their caste name in any place within public view. Thus, the allegations must reveal that abuses were laced with caste name, or the caste name had been hurled as an abuse.”