Allahabad High Court quashes case against 2 students booked for offering Namaz at restricted site, issues warning

Allahabad High Court noted that certain yardstick and the suggestions by the local administration has to be followed by citizen of the country. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against two students who were booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience to orders lawfully promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for offering Namaz at a place temporarily restricted by the local administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava on February 17 allowed the plea filed by the two and set aside the charge sheet and the summoning order pending before the judicial magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar.

While acknowledging that India is a secular democracy where citizens of every faith are guaranteed the right to follow their religion, the court observed that directions issued by local authorities in the larger interest of maintaining peace and harmony must also be followed.