Allahabad High Court quashes ‘false case’ over Covid-time Nizamuddin Markaz visit

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 12:26 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against two men who were booked during the Covid-19 pandemic after the police said they had attended a religious gathering at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and could potentially spread the infection.
Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary observed on September 18 that the case was based on the apprehension that the applicants might have been infected with coronavirus and could infect others, whereas their Covid tests later turned out to be negative.
“It is crystal clear that the applicants have been falsely implicated in the case with false and frivolous allegations due to ulterior motive and mala fide intent and only on the basis of presumption and assumption,” the order read.
FIR registered in 2020
The case arose from an FIR registered on April 2, 2020, at Shahganj Police Station in Jaunpur under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary observed that the applicants were falsely implicated in the case with mala fide intent.
It alleged that the police received information about two men who had travelled to the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to attend a religious gathering and, on returning, they were allegedly staying at their homes with family members without informing the authorities. The police expressed apprehension that they could be Covid-positive and could transmit it to others. The two men were medically examined and sent to a quarantine centre.
The applicants argued before the high court that the FIR had been lodged on false and frivolous allegations. They further submitted that although the investigating agency recorded the statements of police personnel and the doctor who examined them, it filed the charge sheet in a cursory manner. Their coronavirus tests later returned negative, they said.
The court noted that the state did not dispute these facts. It observed that the applicants were falsely implicated in the case with ulterior motive and mala fide intent and only on the basis of presumption.
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It noted that if the present proceedings are allowed to go on, it will result in the abuse of the process of the court as well as the process of law. The court hence quashed the entire criminal proceedings pending against the two applicants before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jaunpur.
Delhi HC’s ruling
Last year, the Delhi High Court had quashed 16 FIRs and related chargesheets against 70 Indians associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, an international Islamic religious group, accused of spreading Covid by organising an international congregation in Delhi, at the Nizamuddin Markaz, between March 13 and 15.
The FIRs were registered at the Chandni Mahal, Sarai Rohilla, and Krishna Nagar police stations between March 31 and April 2, 2020. They were accused of allegedly accommodating foreign nationals in mosques and their homes during the pandemic from March 24-30, 2020.
The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch initially registered an FIR under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, various IPC sections, along with provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, against seven Indians. The crime branch then filed 48 chargesheets and 11 supplementary chargesheets, including under Section 14(b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, against 955 foreign nationals, of whom 908 entered plea bargains before the magistrate court.