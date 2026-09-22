Allahabad High Court quashes ‘false case’ over Covid-time Nizamuddin Markaz visit

The judge noted that if the present proceedings are allowed to go on, it will result in the abuse of the process of the court as well as the process of law. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against two men who were booked during the Covid-19 pandemic after the police said they had attended a religious gathering at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and could potentially spread the infection.

Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary observed on September 18 that the case was based on the apprehension that the applicants might have been infected with coronavirus and could infect others, whereas their Covid tests later turned out to be negative.

“It is crystal clear that the applicants have been falsely implicated in the case with false and frivolous allegations due to ulterior motive and mala fide intent and only on the basis of presumption and assumption,” the order read.