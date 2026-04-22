‘Needs handling with iron rod’: Allahabad High Court shows no mercy to clerk who ‘lost’ judicial file

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently upheld disciplinary action against a court clerk for misplacement of a judicial file, observing that the allegations were serious and could impact the administration of justice.
Justice Anish Kumar Gupta dismissed a writ petition filed by a clerk in the Rampur district judiciary, who had challenged orders withholding four annual increments with cumulative effect following disciplinary proceedings.
Justice Anish Kumar Gupta dismissed the petition on April 3.
“Misplacement or loss of a judicial file from the record of the judiciary is very serious allegation, which impacts the administration of justice and the same is required to be handled with iron rod,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 3.
The case arose from the disappearance of a file relating to a complaint case from the office of the chief judicial magistrate, Rampur. An inquiry was initiated after the file could not be traced despite giving repeated opportunities to the staff.
The petitioner, who was the dealing clerk at the relevant time, was held responsible for the loss and found guilty of misconduct under the UP Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1956. After providing the petitioner a hearing opportunity, the disciplinary authority passed an order withholding four increments with cumulative effect.
The petitioner’s appeal against the departmental action to the appellate authority was dismissed. Following this, he moved the high court.
Challenging the punishment, the petitioner argued that work allocation in the office was not strictly followed and that responsibility for the missing file had not been conclusively fixed. He added that the enquiry officer, without ascertaining who was the actual person responsible for the missing file, held him guilty illegally.
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On the other hand, the counsel opposing the plea argued that the court cannot go into the merits of the case while exercising the power of judicial review. It was further contended that the court cannot interfere with the punishment order since a proper procedure was followed during the disciplinary proceedings. Therefore, a prayer was made to dismiss the plea.
Limited scope of judicial review: Court
At the outset, the Allahabad High Court noted that there was no allegation regarding the non-grant of a hearing opportunity to the petitioner.
No argument was made regarding the punishment being disproportionate to the petitioner’s guilt, the court observed.
Rejecting the challenge, the Allahabad High Court emphasised the limited scope of judicial review in service matters.
Since the scope of judicial review is very limited, this court does not find any illegality in the impugned orders passed by the disciplinary authority as well as the appellate authority, the court held, while dismissing the plea.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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