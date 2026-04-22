‘Needs handling with iron rod’: Allahabad High Court shows no mercy to clerk who ‘lost’ judicial file

The petitioner’s appeal against the departmental action to the appellate authority was dismissed. Following this, he moved the Allahabad High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently upheld disciplinary action against a court clerk for misplacement of a judicial file, observing that the allegations were serious and could impact the administration of justice.

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta dismissed a writ petition filed by a clerk in the Rampur district judiciary, who had challenged orders withholding four annual increments with cumulative effect following disciplinary proceedings.

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta dismissed the petition on April 3. Justice Anish Kumar Gupta dismissed the petition on April 3.

“Misplacement or loss of a judicial file from the record of the judiciary is very serious allegation, which impacts the administration of justice and the same is required to be handled with iron rod,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 3.