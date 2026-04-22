Not every post that hurts sentiments is crime: Allahabad High Court grants pre-arrest bail over ‘insult’ to PM, CM

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of posting ‘insulting’ social media posts against religion, the Prime Minister, and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, observing that not every post that may incite a particular community would attract criminal liability unless it is shown to be deliberate and provocative.

Justice Manish Mathur was hearing an anticipatory bail plea in a case registered under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 67 (publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Justice Manish Mathur granted interim protection to the applicant, subject to certain conditions. Justice Manish Mathur granted interim protection to the applicant, subject to certain conditions.

“Every social media post which may incite the passions of a particular community would not come within purview of Sections 299, 352 BNS read with Section 67 of Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 until and unless it is established that such posts were deliberate and intentional with a view to provoke the members of a particular community,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 16.

Arguments

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in allegations levelled against him and that whether the posts were uploaded by him or under his name still needs to be established since the investigation was ongoing.

It was further submitted before the Allahabad High Court that the accused had agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

The counsel contended that the informant is a coordinator of a particular political party and the entire First Information Report (FIR) was malicious and meant merely to further his own objectives.

He placed reliance on the Supreme Court judgment in Mahendra Singh Dhoni v. Yerraguntla Shyamsundar and argued that unless it can be shown that the posts were malicious or deliberate, the aforesaid sections would not be made out and that mere uploading of posts carelessly would not implicate the applicant with regard to sections imputed.

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Opposing the plea, the state argued that the posts were attributable to the applicant based on technical evidence and reflected a deliberate attempt to insult a particular community and public figures.

Court’s directions: Interim protection