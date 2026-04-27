Long-standing physical relation between consenting adults not rape, Allahabad High Court rules

The FIR indicated the accused had an evil intent towards the woman, but the statement depicted that they were in a romantic relationship, the Allahabad High Court remarked. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a man in an alleged rape case, observing that a long-standing physical relationship between consenting adults is not rape.

Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla allowed the man’s plea for pre-arrest bail after it found that the woman in the case had claimed that she had started talking with the applicant since 2022 and had consensual physical relations with him.

Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla pronounced the order on April 2. (AI-enhanced image) Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla pronounced the order on April 2. (AI-enhanced image)

“A long standing physical relationship between consenting adults, in the opinion of the court, cannot be termed as rape,” the court ruled in its order dated April 2.

Booked under rape charges

The accused approached the Allahabad High Court after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under sections 64 (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).