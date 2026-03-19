‘From synagogues to temples’: Allahabad High Court upholds right across faiths to congregate, pray on private premises

By no stretch of imagination does Article 25 accord protection to incitement of one faith by the other in the garb of prayer, the Allahabad High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently observed that the state must take cognisance against individuals or groups who object to prayers on private premises, and ensure protection to the place of worship and worshippers.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan made the observation while dealing with a plea alleging that the state authorities had restricted conducting prayers during Ramzan at certain premises in Sambhal.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan stated that Article 25 protects the right to congregate for worship to every religious denomination. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan stated that Article 25 protects the right to congregate for worship to every religious denomination.

“There can be no impediment/embargo with regard to prayers/religious function being conducted within the private premises of a person irrespective of the denomination of faith he belongs to. Any objection taken by any person (individual or group) against prayers being conducted in a private space, should be taken cognisance of by the State and if need be, protection be accorded to the place of worship and the worshipers,” the court’s order dated March 16 read.