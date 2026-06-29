Allahabad High Court slams PIL seeking to recall murder convict’s bail, fines Rs 50,000

The court rejected the request to transfer the pending criminal appeal to an MP/MLA court, explaining that there is no way that a criminal appeal can be sent to a court of sessions. (AI-generated image)

Observing that “understanding of the law is at an all-time low”, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed with Rs 50,000 costs a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh state authorities to recall a division bench’s order granting bail to a murder convict and suspending his sentence.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Arun Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by a man who had also sought transfer of the pending criminal appeal to a court that hears cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs. “We live in a society, where knowledge of laws has become scanty with the advent of disciplines of sciences overtaking the awareness and general knowledge of citizens about other matters. Understanding of the law is at an all-time low,” the order dated June 25 read.