Allahabad High Court denies relief against police action over Khamenei portraits display

The plea sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh Police to immediately cease and desist from taking any coercive action or executing detentions against individuals ‘peacefully displaying portraits’.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali KhameneiA portrait of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque amid preparations ahead of his funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
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The Allahabad High Court recently refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to prevent the Uttar Pradesh Police from allegedly interfering with the peaceful display of portraits of Iranian leaders, including its late supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on private properties.

Examining the petition, a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla observed that the plea contained general and vague statements regarding police interference and said a PIL cannot be proceeded with on such submissions.

“General and vague averments have been made regarding police interference and removal of posters of certain religious leaders of Iran, who are dear to the Shia community illegally,” the order dated July 7 read. It further noted that no specific instance was shown to the court with respect to any house or premises where the poster may have been pasted, installed, or removed, nor was it demonstrated how it had been done.

Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla refused to entertain the PIL.

The court, however, added that if any individual has a specific grievance against any police officer under any provision of law, legal remedies are available. “If there is any specific cause against any such police person under any provision of law, then the remedy prescribed in this regard can be availed, but we see no reason to consider such an omnibus prayer based on such averments,” the court remarked.

What plea contended

The plea, filed by Majlis Ulema-E-Hind, alleged that police authorities across Uttar Pradesh were unlawfully interfering with the peaceful display of portraits of prominent Shia religious leaders from Iran, particularly Khamenei and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani, during religious mourning gatherings.

It sought a direction to all district police heads, superintendents of police, and station house officers across the state to immediately cease and desist from taking any coercive action or executing detentions against individuals ‘peacefully displaying portraits’.

The plea also sought directions that the police machinery be immediately restrained from interfering with, dismantling, or seeking the removal of portraits, banners, or visual representations of recognised global spiritual leaders, including Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Al-Sistani, when displayed lawfully and peacefully by citizens on the walls, gates, or precincts of their private residential properties or private commercial establishments.

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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran for over three decades, was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in February. He rose to prominence during the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew the Shah. After the death of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, he was appointed the supreme leader, despite not holding the highest clerical rank at the time.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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