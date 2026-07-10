Allahabad High Court denies relief against police action over Khamenei portraits display

A portrait of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque amid preparations ahead of his funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The Allahabad High Court recently refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to prevent the Uttar Pradesh Police from allegedly interfering with the peaceful display of portraits of Iranian leaders, including its late supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on private properties.

Examining the petition, a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla observed that the plea contained general and vague statements regarding police interference and said a PIL cannot be proceeded with on such submissions.

“General and vague averments have been made regarding police interference and removal of posters of certain religious leaders of Iran, who are dear to the Shia community illegally,” the order dated July 7 read. It further noted that no specific instance was shown to the court with respect to any house or premises where the poster may have been pasted, installed, or removed, nor was it demonstrated how it had been done.