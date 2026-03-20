12 crimes or 5? How a police error in recording criminal history led Allahabad High Court to fine UP govt Rs 50,000

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to a man after the police submitted an incorrect criminal history, wrongly attributing 12 cases to him against a bail plea, leading to his detention for an additional 15 days.
Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal was hearing the bail plea filed by a man accused of stealing a car and for which he was later booked under sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property), and 317(4) (habitually receives or deals in stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ordered the state to pay the compensation within one month.
“It is not in dispute that the applicant has remained in jail for additional 15 days for the reason that incorrect criminal history of 12 cases has been sent by the concerned IO (investigating officer) in his instructions to learned AGA (additional government advocate) though the applicant has already explained the criminal history of five cases,” the court’s order read. The court, therefore, ordered the state to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation within one month.
The court considered the entire facts and circumstances of the case, submissions of counsel for the parties and the nature of offence, evidence, complicity of the accused, overcrowded jails and heavy pendency of criminal cases before the trial courts.
It also considered the mandate of the judgment of the apex court in the case of Kapil Wadhawan v. Central Bureau of Investigation, and stated that without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the applicant is entitled to be enlarged on bail.
It is made clear that the applicant shall be released on the basis of a downloaded copy of this order from the official website of the High Court Allahabad and verified by the concerned counsel with the undertaking that the certified copy will be filed within 15 days.
Compensation of Rs 50,000 shall be paid by the state to the applicant within a period of one month.
From the perusal of the record, it is also clear that there was no malafide on the part of the IO but there was a mistake because of his negligence that may be due to workload on him.
The director (prosecution) is also directed to ensure sufficient staff in the office of joint director, prosecution, Allahabad High Court, so that he can avail the facility of fetching the case diary through Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in its office itself to prevent the delay in obtaining instructions.
After the accused filed the bail plea before the court, an objection was raised by the additional government advocate that the accused had explained the criminal history of five cases, though the case diary showed that he was having 12 cases against him.
The court, therefore, directed him to explain the remaining criminal history.
He submitted that he had no other criminal history.
The court then directed the additional director general (ADG-technical services) to appear before it.
The ADG then submitted that it was easy to trace out the criminal history of any accused through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS).
He further submitted that due to the mistake of the IO concerned, the criminal history was incorrectly sent as 12 cases instead of five.
It was further informed by the ADG, that now access was been given to fetch the case diary through ICJS to the joint director, prosecution, but the officer had refused to avail that facility due to the shortage of staff in his office.
The AGA tendered an apology on behalf of the police department, with the request that the mistake may be treated as bonafide.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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