12 crimes or 5? How a police error in recording criminal history led Allahabad High Court to fine UP govt Rs 50,000

From the perusal of record, it is clear that there was no malafide on the part of the investigating officer, the Allahabad High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to a man after the police submitted an incorrect criminal history, wrongly attributing 12 cases to him against a bail plea, leading to his detention for an additional 15 days.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal was hearing the bail plea filed by a man accused of stealing a car and for which he was later booked under sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property), and 317(4) (habitually receives or deals in stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ordered the state to pay the compensation within one month. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ordered the state to pay the compensation within one month.

“It is not in dispute that the applicant has remained in jail for additional 15 days for the reason that incorrect criminal history of 12 cases has been sent by the concerned IO (investigating officer) in his instructions to learned AGA (additional government advocate) though the applicant has already explained the criminal history of five cases,” the court’s order read. The court, therefore, ordered the state to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation within one month.