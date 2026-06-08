Dragged out in his ‘lungi’: Allahabad High Court orders UP government to pay Rs 25,000 for 24-hour illegal detention

The Allahabad High Court recently awarded Rs 25,000 compensation to a man who was illegally detained by a police officer for 24 hours, observing that the officer had violated the petitioner’s fundamental right to personal liberty.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Sanjiv Kumar directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation, together with costs of Rs 10,000 to the petitioner, who alleged that he was forcibly taken from his home and confined in a police lockup.

“We hold that the petitioner was illegally deprived of his liberty by Dubey, a police officer, in the colour of exercise of authority of the State, and for the aforesaid act, the petitioner must be given monetary recompense,” the court noted in its order dated May 29.