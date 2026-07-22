Allahabad High Court orders security after lawyers allege assault inside Lucknow court

The matter not only involves commission of an offence by the alleged persons but also of ‘interference in the dispensation of justice,’ the Allahabad High Court observed. (AI-generated image)

In an urgent hearing before a special bench constituted at 7 pm on Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court took cognisance of allegations that a group of advocates assaulted fellow lawyers, including two women, and their client inside the Lucknow district court premises.

Terming the incident a serious matter, a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla ordered that the advocates be provided adequate police security during their stay in Lucknow and while appearing before the high court on the next date of hearing.

“The matter not only involves commission of an offence by the alleged persons but also of interference in the dispensation of justice,” the bench observed. Considering the urgency and seriousness of the allegations, the court waived the requirement of an affidavit supporting the application, saying the matter could not be delayed over “procedural technicalities”.