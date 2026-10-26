Allahabad High Court asks officer to pay Rs 7.7 lakh over 4-year overstay at official home

The Allahabad High Court has denied relief to a government officer and upheld the recovery of nearly Rs 7.7 lakh in market rent from him after he held on to his Lucknow government residential quarters for over four years despite being transferred to another district. The court also imposed Rs 10,000 in costs, observing that the officer had neither furnished an undertaking to vacate the accommodation by the court-mandated deadline nor actually left the premises on time.

Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary were hearing a petition filed by Vedanand Ojha, who challenged a July 1, order of the Uttar Pradesh State Public Services Tribunal in Lucknow rejecting his claim against the recovery. He also sought the release of Rs 7.69 lakh withheld from his gratuity, along with admissible interest.

“A person who has scant respect for the majesty and dignity of this Court does not deserve any interference or can claim any equity in his favor,” the bench observed on October 12, dismissing the petition.

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The dispute arose from Ojha’s continued occupation of government accommodation in Lucknow after his transfer to Pilibhit in June 2008. In February 2012, the high court directed him to furnish an undertaking that he would vacate the premises by June 30 that year. He eventually vacated it on September 10, 2012. The department sought to recover Rs 7.69 lakh towards market rent for July 2008 to June 2012, a recovery Ojha subsequently challenged before the tribunal and the high court.

Retained govt quarters after transfer

According to the order, Ojha was serving as an assistant commissioner in the Commercial Tax Department when he was allotted government quarters in Viram Khand, Gomti Nagar in 2005. He occupied the premises on August 28, 2005 and continued living there during his posting in Lucknow.

Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary took particular note of the officer’s failure to comply with the earlier directions. Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary took particular note of the officer’s failure to comply with the earlier directions.

After his transfer to Pilibhit in June 2008, however, he continued occupying the quarters despite directions to vacate it. When steps were taken to secure possession of the accommodation, Ojha approached the high court in 2012. The court disposed of that petition on February 2, 2012, after recording an agreement between the parties on payment of market rent for retaining the accommodation after his transfer.

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The order recorded that Ojha could deposit the market rent for the period during which he retained the Lucknow accommodation after his transfer in 2008, after adjusting the amount deducted from his salary towards house rent allowance.

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The court also directed him to furnish an undertaking within a week of receiving a copy of the order, stating that he would vacate the premises on or before June 30, 2012.

Officer vacated premises after deadline

The high court noted that Ojha neither furnished the required undertaking nor vacated the accommodation by the stipulated date. He eventually left the premises on September 10, 2012, more than two months after the deadline.

The department sought recovery of Rs 7.69 lakh towards market rent from him for the period from July 2008 to June 2012. The recovery period specified in the order is distinct from the date on which Ojha actually vacated the quarter.

Ojha challenged the recovery before the Uttar Pradesh State Public Services Tribunal, which rejected his claim on July 1, 2026. He then approached the high court again, challenging the tribunal’s decision, the punishment order dated October 18, 2012, and the chargesheet dated February 12, 2013. He also sought the release of Rs 7.69 lakh withheld from his gratuity, along with admissible interest.

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The high court held that the dispute over market rent had already been addressed in its February 2012 order. Referring to the earlier proceedings, the bench said the recorded consensus showed that Ojha had given up his challenge to the levy of market rent for the period of occupation after his transfer.

It found that the tribunal had considered the relevant aspects of the matter and had rightly rejected his claim. The bench also held that the authorities were justified in imposing market rent for unauthorised occupation beyond 30 days from the date of transfer until Ojha voluntarily vacated the premises.

The court took particular note of his failure to comply with the earlier directions, including the requirement to furnish an undertaking and vacate the accommodation by June 30, 2012.

Observing that relief under Article 226 (empowers high courts to issue orders, writs) of the Constitution is discretionary, the bench said such powers must be exercised in appropriate cases. It found that Ojha had not approached the court with clean hands and had violated its earlier directions.