‘Not isolated offence’: Why Allahabad High Court upheld NSA detention of 3 men over ‘cattle slaughter’ during Chaitra Navratri

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently upheld a detention order passed against three men under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with an alleged cattle slaughter incident at Kalpi town in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on the first day of Chaitra Navratri last year.
Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Devendra Singh-I dismissed the three habeas corpus petitions filed by the three men, observing that the detention orders were founded on material that legitimately and demonstrably pertains to “public order” as distinguished from a mere “law and order” situation.
“The alleged activity and its aftermath community-wide fear and behavioural change across named localities, inter-community tension between Hindus and Muslims, a real risk of communal violence, an extraordinary administrative response, including riot control drills and Peace Committee interventions, and a contemporaneous Local Intelligence Unit assessment of public order collapse collectively establish a disturbance of the even tempo of community life,” the order dated February 26 read.
The petitions were filed by Hasnen, Saiyyaj Ali and Sikandar, who were detained under the National Security Act, 1980, after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on March 31, 2025.
According to the FIR, police personnel on patrol allegedly received information about illegal cattle slaughter being carried out.
During a raid, one accused was apprehended and approximately two to three quintals of meat, along with weapons, were allegedly recovered.
The prosecution claimed that the incident created tension across multiple localities and risked triggering communal violence. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on May 24, 2025.
While two of the accused were granted bail in the criminal case, the district magistrate passed preventive detention orders in April 2025.
The detention orders were subsequently approved by the state government, placed before the advisory board, and confirmed for a period of one year.
Feeling aggrieved by the detention orders, they approached the high court.
Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Devendra Singh-I dismissed the habeas corpus pleas on February 26.
Court’s observations
The entire chain of statutory safeguards, i.e., from the making of the detention order and its approval by the state government, the communication of grounds, consideration of representations, reference to and hearing before the advisory board, receipt of the board’s opinion, and final confirmation by the state government, has been observed in strict compliance.
The requisite satisfaction has been independently arrived at by the detaining authority at each stage. No procedural infirmity has been made out by the petitioners on this count.
The detaining authority’s satisfaction was independently and lawfully reached, on relevant and rationally probative material drawn from a layered chain of field assessments and intelligence inputs, with a live and proximate link to the apprehended future conduct.
The grounds served upon the detenues were precise, pertinent, self-explanatory and supported by five annexures, enabling effective representations which were duly considered.
The detaining authority demonstrably applied the correct legal test by expressly adverting to the “even tempo of life” standard in the grounds themselves.
Application of mind is manifest not merely in the initial detention order but throughout in the considered rejection of representations, the independent assessment by the advisory board after hearing the detenues, and the state government’s independent reconsideration at the confirmation stage.
No infirmity in the detaining authority’s satisfaction or in the clarity of the grounds has been established.
Not isolated offence
The incident cannot be characterised as an isolated offence affecting only the individuals involved. The grounds of detention paint a picture of a particularly grave community-wide disturbance.
The incident occurred on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. As the grounds expressly record, the very next day was Eid, one of the most important and sensitive festivals in the Islamic calendar.
The confluence of these two festivals, one of the most sacred occasions for the Hindu community and the most significant for the Muslim community, created an atmosphere of extraordinary communal sensitivity in the locality.
The alleged slaughter of bovine animals by the accused on the first day of Navratri, in circumstances where the cow is venerated as sacred by the Hindu community, was not merely a criminal act, it was an act that directly and foreseeably struck at the religious sentiments of a significant section of the community at a moment of heightened communal sensitivity.
The grounds record that this hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and that the fear of communal frenzy spreading was real and immediate. The timing of the incident thus elevates it beyond the category of an ordinary criminal offence into territory where its impact upon community life and public order becomes manifest.
The grounds of detention record with specificity that the incident caused fear and terror, not merely among the parties to the incident but among the general public, the court noted.
This fear was not abstract or inferential, it manifested in concrete behavioural change. The general public in Kalpi town and the surrounding areas stopped leaving their cattle outside their homes and stopped tying them outside, out of fear.
The grounds further record that the incident created a tense atmosphere between people of the Hindu and Muslim communities in Kalpi and the surrounding areas.
The detention orders do not disclose procedural or legal infirmity warranting interference.
