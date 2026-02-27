‘Not isolated offence’: Why Allahabad High Court upheld NSA detention of 3 men over ‘cattle slaughter’ during Chaitra Navratri

The alleged slaughter of bovine animals on the first day of Navratri struck at the religious sentiments of a significant section of the community, the Allahabad High Court noted.

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently upheld a detention order passed against three men under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with an alleged cattle slaughter incident at Kalpi town in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on the first day of Chaitra Navratri last year.

Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Devendra Singh-I dismissed the three habeas corpus petitions filed by the three men, observing that the detention orders were founded on material that legitimately and demonstrably pertains to “public order” as distinguished from a mere “law and order” situation.

“The alleged activity and its aftermath community-wide fear and behavioural change across named localities, inter-community tension between Hindus and Muslims, a real risk of communal violence, an extraordinary administrative response, including riot control drills and Peace Committee interventions, and a contemporaneous Local Intelligence Unit assessment of public order collapse collectively establish a disturbance of the even tempo of community life,” the order dated February 26 read.