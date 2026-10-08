Allahabad High Court quotes Mother Teresa, denies abortion plea by constable’s wife

Referring to Mother Teresa’s remarks that abortion is a “war against the child”, the Allahabad High Court denied a 24-year-old married woman’s plea to terminate her around 20-week pregnancy after she alleged cruelty, assault and mental harassment by her husband, who is a police constable, and in-laws.

The woman claimed she was no longer in a mental state to continue the pregnancy, which she had initially wanted but later came to regard as undesirable because of the ill-treatment by her in-laws.

Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla, while recognising the woman’s right to reproductive choice, refused to order termination of the pregnancy. The bench instead directed the authorities to arrange free marital counselling for the couple. It also ordered that Rs 12,000 a month be deducted from her husband’s salary for her expenses.

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“The famous quote addressing the sanctity of unborn life includes the words of Mother Teresa, who said during her 1979 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, ‘The greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of innocent child, murder by the mother herself…’,” the court said on October 5.

‘Ill-treated by husband, in-laws’

The woman married the police constable in May this year and, while around 20 weeks pregnant, approached the high court seeking medical termination of her pregnancy. She alleged that her husband suspected her character and assaulted her on several occasions. She further alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical cruelty by him and other members of his family.

Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla said a ‘balanced approach’ was needed while considering a request to terminate a pregnancy. Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla said a ‘balanced approach’ was needed while considering a request to terminate a pregnancy.

She also claimed that the husband threatened to book a case against her if she went ahead with the termination. She cited financial constraints, saying she was unemployed, dependent on her parents and unable to bear the expenses of childbirth and raising and bringing up the child.

The woman, through advocate Ravi Kesharwani, argued that his client is an adult married woman who, in the exercise of her independent right to bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, does not wish to continue with the pregnancy.

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On the other hand, the husband denied the allegations of cruelty and submitted that a minor misunderstanding in the marriage had led to the present situation. He argued that the claims of forcible administration of phenyl, assault, cruelty and police inaction were bald allegations unsupported by material evidence.

‘Balanced approach needed’

The court said a “balanced approach” was needed while considering a request to terminate a pregnancy. It said the woman’s rights to bodily integrity, autonomy and reproductive choice had to be considered along with the developing foetus and the woman’s health and well-being.

There was no strong evidence of domestic violence to show that continuing the pregnancy would seriously harm the woman’s physical or mental health, the bench observed.

“A medical termination of pregnancy is not the only panacea for emotional distress due to marital discord, and for that suitable clinical or other marital counselling can be done. In the modern age, even such psychologists are posted under the institutions run by the Government,” it stated.

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On the woman’s financial concerns, the court said there was some force in her argument, but noted that her husband earned around Rs 40,000 a month and had agreed to support her and the child. He also agreed to pay Rs 12,000 a month towards her medical expenses and care.

The court, therefore, held that the pregnancy, having occurred during the marriage, could not be considered unwanted merely because of the financial difficulties cited by the woman, and did not warrant medical termination.