‘No title, no right’: Allahabad High Court upholds eviction of Lucknow mosque

The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a plea against eviction order passed in connection with a mosque constructed on gram sabha land in Bakshi-Ka-Talab, Lucknow while partially granting relief by setting aside a monetary penalty imposed on the petitioners.

Justice Alok Mathur passed the order on a plea filed by one Shahban and others who had challenged orders passed by district authorities directing eviction and imposing a penalty of Rs 36,000 for allegedly constructing a mosque on the subject land.

“Petitioners were unable to demonstrate that they had any right, title, or interest in the said land,” the court noted on March 25.