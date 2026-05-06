Allahabad High Court grants pre-arrest bail to student booked for forcing classmate to wear burqa, conversion

Allahabad High Court: The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a student accused of attempting to forcibly convert her classmate (in collusion with four others), another girl, observing that apart from the victim’s statements, there was no material on record to substantiate her involvement.

Justice Avnish Saxena was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by a girl in connection with a case registered at Bilari police station in Moradabad district under sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.

“Considering the gravity of the accusation, explained criminal history and apprehension of arrest in the case vis-a-vis low flight risk and assurance of the accused in cooperating with the investigation and trial, this Court is of the considered view to grant anticipatory bail,” the high court said on May 4, noting that the accused had no criminal antecedents and had expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation.