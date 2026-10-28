Allahabad High Court cites Manusmriti, says maintaining family is husband’s ‘pious’ duty

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Invoking the Manusmriti, the Allahabad High Court has observed that a husband’s responsibility to maintain his wife, minor children and financially dependent parents is “not only legal but a pious obligation”. The court made the observation while directing that 25 per cent of a bank employee’s gross salary be deducted every month towards maintenance for his wife and minor daughter.
Justice Praveen Kumar Giri passed the order on October 22, while hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the woman and her daughter challenging the family court order that had awarded them Rs 19,000 per month in maintenance.
“This Court observes that not only legal but a pious obligation is upon the husband to maintain his chaste wife, minor children and parents, if they are financially unable to maintain themselves. The same has also been observed in paragraph 10 of judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Anju Garg and another vs Deepak Kumar Garg, 2022 as well as in Chapter XI Verse 10 of the Manusmriti,” the court said, referring to a Supreme Court judgment on a husband’s obligation to support his family.
It also directed the family court to instruct the bank authorities to deduct the specified portion of the employee’s salary and transfer it to his wife’s verified bank account.
The dispute arose after the wife and daughter sought an increase in maintenance to Rs 40,000 per month, arguing that the amount fixed by the family court did not adequately reflect the husband’s financial capacity.
Stating that a husband’s responsibility to support his family extended beyond a legal requirement, the court referred to a Supreme Court judgment that emphasised a husband’s duty to provide financial support to his wife and minor children. It also reproduced a verse from the Manusmriti, the English translation of which states that aged parents, a virtuous wife and an infant must be supported, even by performing a hundred misdeeds.
The reference appeared in the court’s discussion of the obligation to maintain family members, alongside legal provisions and Supreme Court judgments. The order, however, does not declare the Manusmriti to be binding law or identify the text as the legal basis for its salary-deduction direction.
The wife’s counsel told the high court that her husband worked as a window operator with a public sector bank in Unnao district. The petition challenged a December 22, 2025, order of the principal judge of the family court in Kanpur Nagar, which had awarded Rs 19,000 per month instead of the Rs 40,000 sought by the wife and minor daughter.
The wife, through her counsel, argued that the amount was not commensurate with the husband’s income. The counsel relied on Supreme Court judgments concerning the assessment of maintenance and submitted that 25 per cent of the husband’s salary would be an appropriate benchmark.
He further argued that voluntary financial commitments, including loan repayments, should not substantially reduce the income considered for calculating maintenance. According to the submission, the husband’s gross salary, after excluding income tax deductions, should form the basis for determining the amount payable.
The counsel also cited a Supreme Court ruling that discussed repayments towards loans, particularly those that result in the creation or acquisition of assets. The apex court had observed that such repayments are in the nature of capital investment and cannot be treated on a par with essential or unavoidable expenditure.
However, the husband’s counsel submitted that there was no possibility of the husband living with his wife and minor daughter. He also stated that the husband was willing to have 25 per cent of his salary deducted towards their maintenance.
The high court directed the family court in Kanpur Nagar and the concerned higher authority in Unnao to ensure that 25 per cent of the husband’s gross salary, after excluding the amount deducted towards income tax, was deducted towards maintenance and credited to the wife’s verified bank account.
The judge further directed the family court to pass an order instructing the bank authorities to make the deduction and transfer the amount accordingly.