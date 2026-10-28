Allahabad High Court cites Manusmriti, says maintaining family is husband’s ‘pious’ duty

Invoking the Manusmriti, the Allahabad High Court has observed that a husband’s responsibility to maintain his wife, minor children and financially dependent parents is “not only legal but a pious obligation”. The court made the observation while directing that 25 per cent of a bank employee’s gross salary be deducted every month towards maintenance for his wife and minor daughter.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri passed the order on October 22, while hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the woman and her daughter challenging the family court order that had awarded them Rs 19,000 per month in maintenance.

“This Court observes that not only legal but a pious obligation is upon the husband to maintain his chaste wife, minor children and parents, if they are financially unable to maintain themselves. The same has also been observed in paragraph 10 of judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Anju Garg and another vs Deepak Kumar Garg, 2022 as well as in Chapter XI Verse 10 of the Manusmriti,” the court said, referring to a Supreme Court judgment on a husband’s obligation to support his family.