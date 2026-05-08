Maintenance must be assessed on husband’s economic status not wife’s MBA or past earnings: Allahabad High Court

The man contended that his wife could earn over Rs 50,000 per month, while he himself earned less and was burdened with family responsibilities, the Allahabad High Court noted. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently held that the entitlement to maintenance must be assessed from the social and economic status of the husband and not merely based on the wife’s past earnings or educational qualifications.

Justice Garima Prashad made the observation while dealing with a plea filed by a wife in a matrimonial dispute case seeking enhancement of the maintenance amount awarded to her by a family court.

Setting aside the maintenance amount of Rs 15,000 per month by the family court, the Allahabad High Court on April 20 observed, “The entitlement to maintenance must be assessed in light of the social and economic status of the husband and not merely on the basis of the wife’s past earnings or educational qualifications.”