‘Landlord not liable for tenant’s electricity theft’: Allahabad High Court orders fresh connection

At the outset, the Allahabad High Court said the electricity supply company must find a remedy against the thief against whom the landlord had obtained an eviction decree. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently held that a landlord cannot be denied a fresh electricity connection merely because a tenant occupying another portion of the premises was allegedly involved in electricity theft.

A bench of Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh passed the order on April 17 while allowing a plea filed by the landlord against the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and the supply company authorities.

Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh stated that a person in settled possession is entitled to an electricity connection. Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh stated that a person in settled possession is entitled to an electricity connection.

“Inducting a tenant, who commits theft of electricity, does not automatically make the landlord liable,” the Allahabad High Court held while directing the authorities to provide an electricity connection to the petitioner.