Allahabad High Court slams ‘laissez-faire’ attitude over unpaid relief to rape survivor

The officials responsible for the ‘egregious procrastination’ should be held accountable, the court held, adding that the authorities’ inaction warranted imposition of costs. (AI-generated image)

The Allahabad High Court has pulled up the state authorities for failing to pay compensation to a rape survivor for more than a year, observing that the delay further adds to the agony and exacerbates the pain and suffering of the victim.

A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary was hearing a petition filed by a rape survivor who alleged that she had not received any amount under the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh Rules, 2015.

“We are of the view that the reprehensible inaction and laissez faire attitude of the officials concerned requires costs to be imposed on them,” the court said on October 5 while directing authorities to consider her claim within a month.