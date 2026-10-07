Allahabad High Court slams ‘laissez-faire’ attitude over unpaid relief to rape survivor

4 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 04:30 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court has pulled up the state authorities for failing to pay compensation to a rape survivor for more than a year, observing that the delay further adds to the agony and exacerbates the pain and suffering of the victim.
A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary was hearing a petition filed by a rape survivor who alleged that she had not received any amount under the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh Rules, 2015.
“We are of the view that the reprehensible inaction and laissez faire attitude of the officials concerned requires costs to be imposed on them,” the court said on October 5 while directing authorities to consider her claim within a month.
Court slams authorities
The incident took place on May 17, 2025, and an FIR was registered the same day. The chargesheet was later filed on July 17, 2025.
The petitioner’s counsel submitted that under the 2015 Rules, a victim falling under the relevant category was entitled to compensation in two instalments. The first instalment of Rs 1 lakh was to be paid within 15 days of filing of the chargesheet, while the balance amount was to be paid within one month. The court was informed that not a single penny was given to the petitioner.
Justices Alok Mathur and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary said that delaying compensation to a rape survivor further adds to their agony and suffering.
“One is unable to understand the apathy of the police officers/statutory authorities, who are required to make this payment under the beneficial scheme provided by the State Government,” the court observed.
The court stressed that the entire purpose of providing the compensation to the victims of such a gruesome crime is that the pain of the victim can be soothed urgently and the financial exigency relating to medical treatment may be addressed immediately.
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The bench further said that rape survivors suffer not only physical pain but also severe mental trauma, and that delaying compensation under a beneficial scheme “further adds to the agony and exacerbates the pain and suffering of the victim”.
“The fact that the victim has to further incur costs to file a writ petition for obtaining the compensation that she is entitled to under the law augments the very ordeal that the victim has suffered,” the court said.
It held that the officials responsible for the “egregious procrastination” should be held accountable and said the “reprehensible inaction and laissez faire attitude” of the authorities warranted imposition of costs.
“In light of above observations, we are of the view that the officials, who are responsible for the egregious procrastination, should be held responsible and accountability should be fastened on them,” the court observed.
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The high court directed the District Steering Committee to consider the survivor’s claim for compensation within one month. If she was found entitled to the payment, the court directed that the admissible amount be released within 10 working days from the date of determination of her entitlement.