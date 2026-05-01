‘Primitive British Raj method’: Allahabad High Court slams Kanpur police for harassing kin of ‘fugitive’

Observing that the petitioner’s allegations of being summoned by the police were true and that the act was illegal, the court directed the police not to harass him in any manner. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently pulled up the Kanpur police for harassing the father of an allegedly absconding convict to reveal his whereabouts, observing that it is a primitive way that has come down from the days of the British Raj.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena made the observation on a plea by the father of the absconding convict seeking directions to restrain the police from raiding his house.

“It is a very primitive way to trace out a fugitive that the Police go over to the relatives of the absconding man and coerce them into revealing his whereabouts. This is a method which has come down from the days of the British Raj and does not fit into the constitutional scheme,” the Allahabad High Court bench said in its order dated April 21.