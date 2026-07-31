‘Black day’: Allahabad High Court judge recuses, says litigants ‘tried to approach’ him

The court said that even the most subtle attempt to interfere with or influence the judicial decision-making process amounts to a direct assault on the rule of law. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the incident marked a ‘black day in the history of the court’, Justice Krishan Pahal of the Allahabad High Court has recused himself from hearing a batch of bail pleas after an alleged attempt by litigants to approach the judge during the pendency of the matters.

The court remarked that such conduct strikes at the very heart of judicial independence and erodes public confidence in the purity of the decision-making process.

“Efforts were made by the litigating parties to secure access to and approach the Presiding Judge. Such conduct, if permitted to pass unnoticed, strikes at the very heart of judicial independence and erodes public confidence in the purity of the adjudicatory process,” the court said in its order passed on July 30.