‘Serious social malady’: Allahabad High Court refuses relief as ‘Malaysia job promise’ for Rs 4 lakh turns fraud
The petitioners allegedly told the complainant’s son that their relative was employed in the merchant navy in Malaysia. The accused are said to have promised him a job with Rs 50,000 salary, the Allahabad High Court noted.
Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently refused to intervene with an FIR registered against a group of individuals for allegedly duping a young man of Rs 4 lakh in exchange for a job.
A bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena dismissed the plea, observing that the offence was a serious malady that brought misery to an already unemployed population of the youth.
Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena said they were not inclined to interfere with the impugned FIR.
“The offence, that is involved here, is not an offence in simple terms, but a serious social malady, which has afflicted the society and brought misery to an already unemployed population of the youth and their family members,” the Allahabad High Court remarked in its order dated April 30.
The allegations against the petitioners were that they had deceitfully misrepresented to the complainant’s son that a relative of theirs was employed as a captain in the merchant navy, posted in Malaysia.
The accused persons allegedly promised him a job which would yield him a monthly salary of Rs 50,000.
It was alleged that with this promise, the accused duped the complainant’s son of Rs 4 lakh.
According to the prosecution, they neither secured a job for the complainant’s son nor returned the money.
At the outset, the Allahabad High Court opined that upon consideration of the FIR, it appeared to be a clear “case of cheating”.
The bench lamented that all kinds of employment in today’s day and age, including private sector jobs and government jobs, were brokered by ordinary men and wayfarers to cheat unemployed youth.
It has become the “order of the day”, where all manner of employment in the private sector and in government establishments, are “brokered by ordinary men and wayfarers in order to cheat the unemployed youth”, the Allahabad High Court noted.
It added that the offence alleged in the case was not a simple offence and refused to interfere with the FIR registered against the accused persons and dismissed the plea.
The court held that it was “not inclined to interfere with the impugned FIR” in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.
Job scam by couple
In another case, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant relief to a couple who were booked for allegedly cheating eight men of Rs 6.4 lakh by promising them judgeship jobs in Aligarh and Bulandshahr.
The bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena dismissed the plea challenging the FIR registered against the accused husband and wife.
“If in the name of such a sovereign body, this kind of a hoax to collect money can be pulled, it not only shows the daredevilry of the petitioners, but also, as we had elsewhere remarked earlier, a pernicious tendency in society that promotes unflinching faith in the system of bribes and underhand dealings,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 21.
The bench emphasised that recruitment in government service follows a structured legal process involving advertisements, applications, examinations and interviews, and observed that no individual could hold appointments “in his pocket” in the manner allegedly projected by the petitioners.
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“Contractual employment, in a sovereign establishment, is not a matter which can be held by someone in his pocket in the fashion that the petitioners have represented to the informant and his cheated associates,” the court said.
According to the FIR, the petitioners allegedly induced the informant and seven others to pay money in exchange for securing government jobs in district judgeships.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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