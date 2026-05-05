‘Serious social malady’: Allahabad High Court refuses relief as ‘Malaysia job promise’ for Rs 4 lakh turns fraud

According to the prosecution, the accused neither secured the promised job for the complainant’s son nor returned the money they had taken from him. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently refused to intervene with an FIR registered against a group of individuals for allegedly duping a young man of Rs 4 lakh in exchange for a job.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena dismissed the plea, observing that the offence was a serious malady that brought misery to an already unemployed population of the youth.

Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena said they were not inclined to interfere with the impugned FIR. Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena said they were not inclined to interfere with the impugned FIR.

“The offence, that is involved here, is not an offence in simple terms, but a serious social malady, which has afflicted the society and brought misery to an already unemployed population of the youth and their family members,” the Allahabad High Court remarked in its order dated April 30.