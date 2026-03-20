Ancient Jain idol: Why Allahabad High Court ordered its move to central museum from police custody

The Allahabad High Court recently directed that a newly discovered Jain idol, currently in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, be shifted to the Central Museum at Prayagraj for safekeeping and detailed examination by a panel of experts.
A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Jain organisations amid an ongoing dispute between the Digambar and Shwetambar sects over the ownership and identity of the idol, believed to date back to the 9th–10th century.
A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Jain organisations.
“Considering the historical importance of the idol recovered as it is claimed to be belonging to 9-10th century and sensitivity of the sectarian interpretation as to the identity of the idol for particular sect as has come to be reported by the Superintending Archeologist, we in the first instance direct for its safe custody in the Central Museum at Prayagraj,” the bench said.
We direct the District Magistrate, Etah to ensure that the idol in question is brought to the central museum at Prayagraj in safe custody and handed over to the director/incharge director of the central museum at Prayagraj.
Once the idol is handed over to the Central Museum at Prayagraj, the Central Museum at Prayagraj shall place it in a desired place in the Museum for public view.
It shall constitute a team of experts as per the remarks quoted above in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India for further study of the idol as to its character, nature and period, more especially with reference to the sects of the Jain Community.
The endeavour will be to get the report of the duly constituted team within three months of the placement of the idol in the Central Museum at Prayagraj.
Let the District Magistrate, Etah submit a report on the next date fixed along with the possession memo of the idol handed over to the Director/Incharge Director of the Central Museum at Prayagraj on or before the next date fixed.
The report of the special team constituted, as and when obtained, as directed herein above, shall be placed before the court in a sealed cover by the director/incharge director of the central museum at Prayagraj.
The case pertained to the character and nature of the idol belonging to the Jain sects, recovered in District Etah and was kept in custody of the local police.
There was an ongoing dispute between Digambar and Shwetambar sects of the Jain community setting up their respective claims to have possession of the idol as belonging to their respective sects.
Earlier an inspection of the idol was carried out by the Archeological Survey of India and a report was submitted by a two member committee stating that the idol did not appear to be belonging to Digambar sect and was suggestive of belonging to Shwetambar sect.
Later on a fresh survey/examination was conducted by the experts of the Archeological Survey of India and Superintending Archeologist of the Archeological Survey of India, Agra Circle submitted a report.
According to the report, the identification of the sculpture as belonging to either the Svetambara or Digambara sect could not be conclusively established based solely on the existing iconographic and stylistic evidence in the idol since the features remain inconclusive or are shared across sects.
The counsel for the petitioners submitted that under the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878, it is a collector, who is to be the custodian of such property if recovered during digging of earth and any claim if set up by the parties is to be resolved accordingly through a proper remedy as may be prescribed thereunder.
It was argued that in no case the police can have the custody of such property.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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