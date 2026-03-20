Ancient Jain idol: Why Allahabad High Court ordered its move to central museum from police custody

Allahabad High Court directed for safe custody of the idol in the Central Museum at Prayagraj. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently directed that a newly discovered Jain idol, currently in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, be shifted to the Central Museum at Prayagraj for safekeeping and detailed examination by a panel of experts.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Jain organisations amid an ongoing dispute between the Digambar and Shwetambar sects over the ownership and identity of the idol, believed to date back to the 9th–10th century.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Jain organisations. A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Jain organisations.

“Considering the historical importance of the idol recovered as it is claimed to be belonging to 9-10th century and sensitivity of the sectarian interpretation as to the identity of the idol for particular sect as has come to be reported by the Superintending Archeologist, we in the first instance direct for its safe custody in the Central Museum at Prayagraj,” the bench said.