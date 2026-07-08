Court says jail can’t be punishment before trial, grants bail in illegal sand mining case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of laundering crores of rupees earned from illegal sand and stone mining along the riverbeds of the Yamuna in Himachal Pradesh. The court observed that he had already spent over 18 months in jail and his continued custody would amount to “punishment pending the trial”.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan was hearing the bail plea of one Sanjay Kumar, who was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case also involved one Gian Chand, who was alleged to be the prime accused in the case. Both Kumar and Chand were partners in a mining company.

The July 1 ruling observed that given the nature of the case and the fact that the co-accused Chand was on bail, it “would not be just, fair and equitable to keep the applicant in jail” for his “continuing custody would amount to punishment pending trial”.

“No material particulars or circumstances suggestive of applicant fleeing from justice or thwarting the course of justice or creating other troubles in the shape of repeating offences or intimidating witnesses and the like have been shown by opposite party,” the court said.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan of the Allahabad High Court emphasised the right to personal liberty in delayed trials. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Vikram D Chauhan of the Allahabad High Court emphasised the right to personal liberty in delayed trials. (Image enhanced using AI)

Allegations, defense

The ED alleged that a stone crusher unit in Himachal Pradesh, owned by Chand, had illegally mined sand and stone from the Beas riverbed and sold it in cash. Investigators claimed this cash was later used to buy another stone crusher unit, called Garhwal Stone Crusher, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for around Rs 4.70 crore.

Advocate Sushant, appearing for the agency, alleged that Kumar was managing the daily affairs of the Himachal unit and held a 9 per cent share in the Uttar Pradesh unit for which he had paid Rs 20 lakh in cash.

Advocate Arun Kumar Sharma, on the other hand, argued that his client was not named in the FIR lodged in Himachal. “The applicant was not the owner of the stone crusher at Himachal Pradesh. Once no scheduled offence has been found by the investigating agency in Himachal Pradesh then the income generated at Himachal Pradesh cannot be considered as proceeds

of crime and as a result of the same Garhwal Stone Crusher would not be considered as proceeds of crime,” argued Sharma.

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A scheduled offence or predicate offence is the primary offence based on which the money laundering probe agency files its case.

Considering the submissions, the court said that the entire money laundering case was built on six police complaints registered in Himachal Pradesh, but the investigation had been closed in four for want of evidence. Closure reports had been filed in the remaining two as well, the court added.

“Since no crime was ultimately established in any of these six cases, the court reasoned that there was no proven criminal activity to link the cash used for the Uttar Pradesh purchase back to,” the court said.

On the separate complaint of illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh, the court found that while excess stock of minerals had indeed been found at the Garhwal unit, the investigation agency had not identified any specific property or amount as being proceeds of this alleged crime.

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The court also referred to several Supreme Court rulings holding that bail cannot be denied merely because a case involves an economic offence, and that prolonged custody without trial violates a person’s right to liberty.

Bail conditions

Allahabad HC Bail Conditions 7 Conditions Attached to the bail order 01 No tampering with evidence during trial 02 No intimidation of prosecution witnesses 03 Appear on every trial date and remain available for police interrogation when required 04 Must not commit any similar offence 05 No threatening or inducing anyone connected to the case 06 Cannot leave India without trial court's permission 07 Must inform court in writing of any address change Express InfoGenIE

The order clarified that upon non adherence of any of the bail conditions, the Enforcement Directorate could move an application before the high court for the cancellation of the accused’s bail.

Written by Avinash Verma (Avinash is an intern with The Indian Express)