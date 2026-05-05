‘Fight with Indian State’: Allahabad High Court refuses to order FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

Allahabad High Court: The Allahabad High Court has refused to order registration of an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi over his controversial remark about having a “fight with the Indian State,” ruling that restricting freedom of speech undermines the “moral polity of an individual”.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan was hearing a petition challenging orders of the trial court and revisional court that had declined to direct registration of an FIR under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertains to “Acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India”. This section replaces the provision of sedition previously Section 124A of the IPC.

“In a democracy, freedom of speech and expression plays a vital role by individuals expressing their views. The advancement of democracy is based on the exchange of views, free from retribution. Restricting freedom of speech reduces an individual to an approved narrative, undermining the moral polity of an individual,” said the high court on May 1.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan of the Allahabad High Court said that criticism or ideological difference may not by itself be an offence. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Vikram D Chauhan of the Allahabad High Court said that criticism or ideological difference may not by itself be an offence. (Image enhanced using AI)

Free speech, democratic discourse

In parliamentary democracy, criticism of government action or policies is not only permitted but is essential.

Therefore, criticism or ideological difference may not by itself be an offence.

In a democratic setup, the legislature codifies behaviour and action which are considered harmful to society as well as to the rule of law and, as such, are declared as an offence entailing punishment.

The aforesaid declaration of an offence by legislature are required to be as per the constitutional mandate.

In respect to challenges to any speech and expression, courts play a very important role.

The courts are under the mandate to uphold the Constitution.

The Fundamental Rights provided under Part III of the Constitution are sacrosanct, and courts are required to protect freedom of speech and expression unless reasonable restrictions are required in terms of Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India.

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If any speech is protected by the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression, then the court cannot proceed to initiate criminal prosecution.

Once a speech or expression is protected by Article 19 of the Constitution of India, then such an individual cannot be proceeded under law for an offence.

In a democracy, elected representatives serve as the bridge between citizens and government.

The principle is rooted in the concept of representative democracy, where citizens delegate their voice to elected representatives.

In this respect, elected representatives may voice their concerns through various medium.

Even otherwise, such an elected representative also has the individual right of freedom of speech and expression.

Background

The case arose from a complaint filed by one Simran Gupta, who alleged that a statement made by Pratapgarhi during a televised interview on January 15, 2025 where he reportedly said his “fight is with an organisation, a political party and the Indian State” threatened the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Seeking action, the petitioner moved an application on January 23, 2025 under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before a magistrate in Sambhal, requesting registration of an FIR and investigation into the alleged offence under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

However, the trial court rejected the plea on February 10, 2025, holding that the allegations were based on “suspicion and imagination” without any supporting material.

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This finding was later upheld by the revisional court on November 7, 2025.

Court’s analysis

Affirming the concurrent findings of the trial courts, Allahabad High Court held that the petitioner had failed to establish how the statement in question met the ingredients of an offence under Section 152, which requires incitement to secession, armed rebellion, or activities endangering the unity and integrity of India.

The high court noted that the complete speech was not placed on record, and only a selective portion of the statement had been relied upon.

No evidence was produced to show that the statement led to or was likely to lead to public disorder or rebellion, said the Allahabad High Court.

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It further observed that even after a year of the alleged statement, there was nothing on record to indicate any actual consequences falling within the scope of the penal provision.

Prudent person test

Applying the “prudent person test,” the Allahabad High Court held that a reasonable person, in the given context, would not interpret the statement as an attempt to incite secession or armed rebellion.

The Allahabad High Court said that courts must be cautious while directing registration of FIRs in matters involving speech, as such actions can have serious consequences on personal liberty and democratic freedoms.

Final verdict

Dismissing the petition, the Allahabad High Court held that its supervisory jurisdiction under Article 227 could not be invoked to reappreciate evidence or upset concurrent findings of fact unless there was gross illegality or abuse of power, none of which was established in the present case.

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“The courts below have exercised their jurisdiction in accordance with law,” the bench noted, concluding that the petition lacked merit.