Allahabad High Court slams husband for expressing ‘willingness to keep wife’ as shield to avoid maintenance

The Allahabad High Court held that the amount awarded by the family court was modest and could not be termed excessive considering the present living costs. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently observed that a husband seeking to avoid payment of maintenance on the ground that he is willing to keep his wife and child must demonstrate genuine concern and responsibility, and not merely make a formal statement before the court.

Justice Garima Prashad made the observation in an order dated April 27, while dismissing a plea filed by a man challenging a family court’s order directing him to pay maintenance of Rs 5,000 per month to his wife and Rs 2,000 per month to their minor daughter.

The man had argued that his wife left the matrimonial home without sufficient cause, but he was willing to have her back.