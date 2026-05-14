Allahabad High Court slams husband for expressing ‘willingness to keep wife’ as shield to avoid maintenance

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently observed that a husband seeking to avoid payment of maintenance on the ground that he is willing to keep his wife and child must demonstrate genuine concern and responsibility, and not merely make a formal statement before the court.
Justice Garima Prashad made the observation in an order dated April 27, while dismissing a plea filed by a man challenging a family court’s order directing him to pay maintenance of Rs 5,000 per month to his wife and Rs 2,000 per month to their minor daughter.
The man had argued that his wife left the matrimonial home without sufficient cause, but he was willing to have her back.
“A father who seeks to avoid maintenance on the ground of willingness to keep the child and wife must show genuine concern and responsibility, not merely make a formal statement in Court,” the Allahabad High Court remarked while rejecting his plea.
Plea before the court
The marriage between the parties was solemnised in 2012 according to Muslim Personal Law and a daughter was born to them.
The wife alleged that she was subjected to cruelty and dowry demands, and was ultimately expelled from the matrimonial home along with the child. She contended that she did not have any independent source of income and was unable to maintain herself and the child.
The husband denied the allegations and claimed that he earned only Rs 250 per day as a stabiliser repair mechanic. He further alleged that the wife was earning Rs 50,000 per month through tuition and beauty parlour work.
The Allahabad High Court found that the husband, admittedly working as an electrician/mechanic, had failed to substantiate either his alleged low income of just Rs 250 per day or the claim regarding the wife’s earnings.
The court observed that the wife produced material, including municipal tax assessment records, sale deeds and pleadings from civil suits, indicating that the husband and his family were engaged in an electronics business.
It further noted that a “bald allegation” of earning, without proof, cannot defeat a claim for maintenance, particularly where the wife is maintaining a minor daughter and the husband has failed to disclose his true financial capacity.
The Allahabad High Court also took note of the husband’s conduct during proceedings before it. “Before this court itself, the revisionist sought mediation but failed to deposit even the amount directed for initiating the process. His conduct shows that the plea of willingness is more in the nature of a defence to defeat maintenance than a genuine effort to resume matrimonial obligations,” it remarked.
Reiterating that Section 125 (maintenance provision) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is a measure of social justice intended to prevent destitution and vagrancy, the Allahabad High Court held that once the family court had found that the wife was residing separately for sufficient reasons, the maintenance order could not be set aside based on “self-serving assertions of poverty.”
“Once the Family Court has found that the wife is living separately for sufficient reasons, has no independent income, and the husband has sufficient earning capacity, the order of maintenance cannot be interfered with merely on the basis of self-serving assertions of poverty,” the judge observed.
The Allahabad High Court held that the amount awarded by the family court was modest and could not be termed excessive considering the present living costs, educational expenses and the obligation of the father to maintain his child.
It also noted that the family court had granted the facility of payment of arrears in five quarterly instalments, which sufficiently balanced the interests of the husband. “The impugned order reflects due consideration of pleadings, affidavits, cross-examination, and documentary material. No perversity or illegality is made out,” the court held while dismissing the man’s plea.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More