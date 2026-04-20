Shouldn’t get married if one can’t provide for wife: Allahabad High Court raps man in maintenance dispute

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently upheld an order directing a husband to pay Rs 4,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife, observing that a man is bound to maintain his wife and children after marriage and that those who believe they cannot maintain, “ought not to get married in the first place.”
A division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran dismissed an appeal challenging a family court order granting maintenance pending their matrimonial dispute case.
Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran noted that no concrete material was placed before the court to substantiate the man’s financial incapacity.
“Such of those who feel that they cannot maintain a wife and children if the marriage goes sour, ought not to get married in the first place at all, but having done so, they cannot fall back on their poor financial condition to escape the responsibility of maintaining their wife during the course of the trial,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order passed on April 7.
The Allahabad High Court, however, noted that the family court had already considered these contentions and recorded that such allegations were disputed questions of fact, which would have to be established during trial.
The court said it had gone through the impugned order and that the trial court had considered the same.
On the quantum of maintenance, the bench held that Rs 4,000 per month could not be said to be excessive, especially in light of present-day living costs.
Keeping in view the cost of living today, “it cannot be said that the amount is in excess and not affordable for the appellant,” the Allahabad High Court noted.
It rejected the husband’s plea that he was merely a labourer, noting that no concrete material was placed before the court to substantiate his financial incapacity. It further added that a man is bound under the law to maintain his wife once he marries a woman.
Finding no infirmity in the family court’s order, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the maintenance direction, including payment of arrears in instalments.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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