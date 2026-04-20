Shouldn’t get married if one can’t provide for wife: Allahabad High Court raps man in maintenance dispute

On the quantum of maintenance, the Allahabad High Court held that Rs 4,000 per month could not be said to be excessive, especially in light of present-day living costs. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently upheld an order directing a husband to pay Rs 4,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife, observing that a man is bound to maintain his wife and children after marriage and that those who believe they cannot maintain, “ought not to get married in the first place.”

A division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran dismissed an appeal challenging a family court order granting maintenance pending their matrimonial dispute case.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran noted that no concrete material was placed before the court to substantiate the man’s financial incapacity. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran noted that no concrete material was placed before the court to substantiate the man’s financial incapacity.

“Such of those who feel that they cannot maintain a wife and children if the marriage goes sour, ought not to get married in the first place at all, but having done so, they cannot fall back on their poor financial condition to escape the responsibility of maintaining their wife during the course of the trial,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order passed on April 7.