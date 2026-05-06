Flagging ‘parallel medical industry’, Allahabad High Court orders high-level probe into govt doctors’ private practice

The court noted that it had earlier directed an inquiry to examine allegations of private practice by doctors at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, but no report was submitted. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court has issued strong directions to the Uttar Pradesh government over the functioning of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College and its attached Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, flagging serious concerns over government doctors engaging in private practice and running a “parallel medical industry” in Prayagraj.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed the state government to set up a high-level enquiry against all the doctors allegedly indulging in private practice in the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal heard the matter on May 4. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal heard the matter on May 4.

“The Professors, Associate Professors and Lecturers are practicing in private nursing homes and are running a parallel medical industry in the city of Prayagraj. These doctors are performing surgery and keeping the patients in private set up, who are transferred from the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital,” the Allahabad High Court noted in its order dated May 4.