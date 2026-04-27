‘Confidence of Alexander, heart of immorality’: Allahabad High Court refuses to quash Rs 42 lakh Ponzi scam case

The informant said he was assured the investment was secure, that profits could be up to 100%, and that money could be returned on demand, the Allahabad High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently refused to quash an FIR against a man accused of duping people through an investment scheme, observing that he appeared to be among those who have the confidence of an Alexander, but a heart with utmost immorality.

A bench of Justices J J Munir and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi dismissed a plea challenging the First Information Report (FIR) registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in an alleged investment fraud case involving Rs 42 lakh.

Justices J J Munir and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi dismissed the plea on April 7. Justices J J Munir and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi dismissed the plea on April 7.

“Prima facie the petitioner is amongst the many these days, roaming in the contemporary world who have the confidence of an Alexander, but a heart laden with utmost immorality,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 7.