‘No brash power’: Allahabad High Court fines 3 revenue officials Rs 11,000 each for illegally locking shops

Illegal encroachments have to be removed in accordance with law and authorities cannot exercise powers arbitrarily, the Allahabad High Court remarked. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently came down heavily on revenue authorities in Rae Bareli for locking private shops while dealing with alleged encroachment on pond land, holding that such action has no sanction and violates the rule of law.

Justice Jaspreet Singh imposed a cost of Rs 11,000 each on the tehsildar, revenue inspector and the lekhpal, to be paid to the affected shop owners.

Justice Jaspreet Singh held that revenue officials do not possess any “confiscatory powers” to take coercive measures such as locking private property. Justice Jaspreet Singh held that revenue officials do not possess any “confiscatory powers” to take coercive measures such as locking private property.

“The act of the Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector and the Lekhpal is clearly illegal, hence, they shall be visited with costs and all three of them will pay a sum of Rs 11,000/- each to the private respondents upon whose shops, the State Authorities had affixed their lock,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 1.