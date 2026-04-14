‘No brash power’: Allahabad High Court fines 3 revenue officials Rs 11,000 each for illegally locking shops
Revenue officials, even while exercising quasi-judicial powers, have no “confiscatory powers” to take measures such as locking private property while dealing with alleged encroachment, the Allahabad High Court held.
Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently came down heavily on revenue authorities in Rae Bareli for locking private shops while dealing with alleged encroachment on pond land, holding that such action has no sanction and violates the rule of law.
Justice Jaspreet Singh imposed a cost of Rs 11,000 each on the tehsildar, revenue inspector and the lekhpal, to be paid to the affected shop owners.
Justice Jaspreet Singh held that revenue officials do not possess any “confiscatory powers” to take coercive measures such as locking private property.
“The act of the Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector and the Lekhpal is clearly illegal, hence, they shall be visited with costs and all three of them will pay a sum of Rs 11,000/- each to the private respondents upon whose shops, the State Authorities had affixed their lock,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 1.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of alleged encroachments from land recorded as a pond in Rae Bareli.
During earlier proceedings, the Allahabad High Court had questioned the state as to under what authority locks were placed on the shops.
In response, the tehsildar filed a personal affidavit stating that the locks were affixed under a “bona fide impression” to prevent misuse of the property and tendered an unconditional apology, assuring that the locks would be removed within 24 hours.
The tehsildar, revenue inspector and the lekhpal, all tendered their unconditional apology to the court.
In the personal affidavit of the tehsildar, all three officials have tendered their unconditional apology, the Allahabad High Court noted, adding that they have assured to “give due respect to the judicial orders” and take them to their logical conclusion henceforth.
Even though revenue authorities exercise judicial/quasi-judicial powers under the Code of 2006, it does not confer any “confiscatory powers” to put locks on the property of a citizen, even though it may be upon encroached land, the Allahabad High Court said.
It remarked that illegal encroachments have to be removed in accordance with the law and authorities cannot exercise powers arbitrarily.
The only method available is to follow the law, and if the property is encroached, then the encroachment has to be removed in accordance with law, the bench held, adding that it “does not grant any brash powers” to the authorities to do as they please.
It further stated that affixation of locks cannot be accepted as it amounts to taking recourse which does not have any sanction of law.
Directing accountability, the Allahabad High Court ordered that the compensation be paid from the officers’ salary accounts and proof of payment be placed on record.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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