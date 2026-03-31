Called in sick, caught by judge: Allahabad High Court imposes Rs 20k fine on lawyer for ‘deception’

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently imposed Rs 20,000 costs on an advocate who, despite sending an illness slip in an anticipatory bail hearing, appeared in another matter before the Chief Justice’s court.
Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary was dealing with the anticipatory bail plea filed by two accused in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating and forgery.
Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary found that the counsel failed to disclose material facts, including the existence of interim protection already granted to the applicants.
The Allahabad High Court took serious note of the conduct of the applicants’ counsel after it found that the counsel failed to disclose material facts, including the existence of interim protection already granted to the applicants in related proceedings.
“The conduct of the counsel for the applicants demonstrate that the counsel for the applicants makes an attempt to deceive the Court that amounts to interference with the administration of justice especially when numbers of fresh cases are being filed everyday and the Courts are already overburdened with the pendency of cases,” it noted in the order dated March 24.
‘Wasted court’s time’
Since interim protection has already been granted in favour of the applicants, there is no apprehension of arrest of the applicants.
Accordingly, anticipatory bail applications moved on behalf of the applicants are rejected.
This court takes note of the fact that the applicants had filed instant anticipatory bail applications as early as in the first quarter of 2025.
Perusal of the order sheets of both the applications reveals that since the date of filing of both the anticipatory bail applications, the cases have either been adjourned on the request of counsel for the applicants or the counsel for the applicants remained absent, except appearing before the court on a few dates.
During the pendency of the anticipatory bail applications, counsel for the applicants also filed an application under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), under which interim protection has been granted in favour of the applicants and thus there is no apprehension of arrest of the applicants.
Furthermore, when the case was taken up, the counsel for the applicants sent his illness slip, whereas he has put in an appearance in another case.
The counsel for the applicants made no effort to apprise the Allahabad High Court of the correct status of the matter, as such this court takes serious note of the same.
By the conduct offered by counsel for the applicants, the Allahabad High Court’s precious time has been wasted in the case.
Thus, this court is of the view that costs of Rs 20,000 be imposed upon the counsel.
The amount of cost shall be deposited before the Allahabad High Court legal services committee, Allahabad, within a period of one month.
In case, the amount of costs is not deposited within the aforesaid stipulated time, the secretary high court legal services committee, Allahabad shall refer the matter before the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh for taking an appropriate action against him.
The Allahabad High Court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea in connection with a case that arose out of a long-standing dispute over the management of a degree college in Varanasi, involving rival claims between a society and a trust.
The case had been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine).
During the hearing, the counsel for the informant in the case pointed out to the Allahabad High Court that the applicants’ counsel sent an illness slip but at the same time, he had put in an appearance before the court of the Chief Justice.
The counsel for the informant also argued that on one hand, the instant anticipatory bail applications were filed before the court, whereas on the other hand, after submission of chargesheet in the aforesaid case, the applicant challenged the chargesheet by filing an application under BNSS Section 528.
The coordinate bench had stayed the further proceedings against the applicants till the next date of listing.
The counsel further argued that once the proceedings against the applicants have been stayed, there was no apprehension of arrest of the applicants.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More