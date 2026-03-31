Called in sick, caught by judge: Allahabad High Court imposes Rs 20k fine on lawyer for ‘deception’

Despite sending an illness slip in an anticipatory bail hearing, the lawyer appeared in another matter before the Chief Justice’s court, the Allahabad High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently imposed Rs 20,000 costs on an advocate who, despite sending an illness slip in an anticipatory bail hearing, appeared in another matter before the Chief Justice’s court.

Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary was dealing with the anticipatory bail plea filed by two accused in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating and forgery.

Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary found that the counsel failed to disclose material facts, including the existence of interim protection already granted to the applicants. Justice Dr Gautam Chowdhary found that the counsel failed to disclose material facts, including the existence of interim protection already granted to the applicants.

The Allahabad High Court took serious note of the conduct of the applicants’ counsel after it found that the counsel failed to disclose material facts, including the existence of interim protection already granted to the applicants in related proceedings.