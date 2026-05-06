3 bail pleas in 10 months: Allahabad High Court fines lawyer Rs 2,000 over ‘forum shopping’ in POCSO case

It was contended before the Allahabad High Court that the accused had been languishing in jail since November 2024, with no criminal history. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently imposed a cost of Rs 2,000 on an advocate for filing three successive bail applications within short intervals in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Justice Krishan Pahal, while rejecting the bail plea, noted that the filing of three successive bail applications appeared to indicate bench hunting or forum shopping by the counsel.

Justice Krishan Pahal said bail should not be normally granted to the accused once the charges have been framed. Justice Krishan Pahal said bail should not be normally granted to the accused once the charges have been framed.

“This Court observes that the filing of three successive bail applications; the first rejected on 01.05.2025, the second rejected on 17.10.2025, and the instant third filed on 26.02.2026 evinces a gap indicative of bench hunting or forum shopping by counsel for the applicant,” the court remarked in its order dated April 27.