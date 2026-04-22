Allahabad High Court rules father can entrust children’s custody to relatives, rejects mother’s ‘illegal detention’ plea

The court held that the mother cannot contest the father’s right to hand over the custody of the minors to another person according to his will and consent. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a mother seeking custody of her minor children, observing that a father, as natural guardian, is entitled to entrust the children’s custody to another person.

Justice Anil Kumar-X was hearing a plea filed by a woman seeking production of her two minor children, alleging that the husband had handed over the custody of the children to his sister and brother-in-law.

Justice Anil Kumar-X heard the matter on April 3. Justice Anil Kumar-X heard the matter on April 3.

“A father, being the guardian of a minor, has every right to transfer de facto the custody of his minor child to any person,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order dated April 3.