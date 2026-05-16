‘Illegal practice’: Allahabad High Court cracks down on late-night wedding DJs, loudspeakers post 10 pm

Allahabad High Court news: Cracking whip on the use of DJ systems and loudspeakers post 10 pm, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow authorities, including the police, to strictly enforce the ban while highlighting rampant noise pollution caused by marriage celebrations and events held in parks, community centres, and residential areas.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla passed the directions while hearing a public interest litigation concerning the protection and regulation of parks, playgrounds and open spaces in Uttar Pradesh.

While dealing with the plea, the bench took note of widespread violations of Supreme Court directions relating to noise pollution.

Seeking a response from the state authorities, the Allahabad High Court ordered, “In the meantime, we direct the concerned authorities, including the police, as far as they have a role to play in the matter, to ensure that no loudspeakers or sound systems are played after 10 pm in violation of decisions of Hon’ble the Supreme Court, and in violation of the permissible decibel limits”.

Allahabad High Court seeks details

The Allahabad High Court was informed about noise pollution emanating from the use of loudspeakers, DJ systems in marriage lawns and other spaces and buildings, which are used for functions, in late hours of the night in violation of the Supreme Court’s order in Church of God (Full Gospel) in India v KKR Majestic Colony Welfare Association.

The court observed that loudspeakers and DJ systems were routinely used late into the night during marriage celebrations and remarked that it appeared there was “no mechanism to stem this illegal practice”.

The bench sought details regarding the permissible decibel limits for sound systems at marriage celebrations and the mechanism in place for continuous monitoring of noise levels and violations. It also asked authorities to disclose the action taken over the last year against such violations.

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“We would like to know as to what is the decibel permissible for use of sound systems, loudspeakers etc. at marriage celebrations, etc., and what is the mechanism in place for a continuous and regular monitoring of use of such sound systems and volumes/decibel of more than permissible limits and what action has been taken in the last one year in this regard”, the court remarked.

The Allahabad High Court lamented that sound systems are played at high volume late at night during marriage celebrations held in residential areas, as well as in parks and community centres, which not only affect the residents but also school-going children, ailing persons, and elderly residents.

It further added that affected residents appeared to have no forum of redressal and directed state authorities to address the issue comprehensively in their affidavits.

“Marriage celebrations take place even in residential areas, besides parks, community centres, etc., and sound systems are played at loud volume late in the night, which not only affects the residents in general, but especially the school-going children, ailing persons, the old age residents, but it seems as of now they do not have a forum of redressal”, the Allahabad High Court noted.

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The court also directed the Lucknow Development Authority and Lucknow Nagar Nigam to specifically address the issue of high-volume sound systems being used in parks, community centres and marriage halls controlled by them.

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