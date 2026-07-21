Allahabad High Court strikes down ‘doubtful integrity’ remark against judge, says no basis

The judge had moved the high court seeking to expunge an adverse remark made by her senior officer in the Annual Confidential Report, based on oral complaints by advocates. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently struck down an adverse Annual Confidential Report (ACR) entry of “doubtful integrity” made against a judicial officer, observing that the material on record did not substantiate such a finding.

A division bench of Justices Arindam Sinha and Satya Veer Singh allowed the plea filed by an additional civil judge (senior division) who had challenged the adverse remarks recorded in her ACR for the period between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 while she was posted in Ghaziabad.

“The civil Court presided over by petitioner is the court of first instance in the outlying area of the district. Judgment/orders given by her are amenable to correction in appeal/revision. However, since the entries were there, the District Judge made the remarks. They relate to the merits of the matter discussed. They have nothing to do with integrity of petitioner,” the order dated July 10 read.