‘No legal backing’: Allahabad High Court rejects transgender person’s plea seeking area to collect ‘badhai’

The petitioner argued before the Allahabad High Court that disputes had arisen because other kinnars were allegedly encroaching on each other’s territorial jurisdictions. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: Observing that there is no legal sanction permitting any person to extract or collect money from individuals, the Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a plea by a member of the Kinnar (transgender) community seeking demarcation and protection of an exclusive territorial jurisdiction for collecting ‘badhai’ (customary offerings given on auspicious occasions).

A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai passed the order while rejecting the plea on April 15.

Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai noted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, does not protect any such claimed right. Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai noted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, does not protect any such claimed right.

“There is no legitimate or legal backing permitting any person or individual from collecting/extracting any money, tax, fee or cess from any individual except in accordance with law,” the Allahabad High Court bench said.