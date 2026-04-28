‘No legal backing’: Allahabad High Court rejects transgender person’s plea seeking area to collect ‘badhai’

Allahabad High Court news: Observing that there is no legal sanction permitting any person to extract or collect money from individuals, the Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a plea by a member of the Kinnar (transgender) community seeking demarcation and protection of an exclusive territorial jurisdiction for collecting ‘badhai’ (customary offerings given on auspicious occasions).
A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai passed the order while rejecting the plea on April 15.
Justices Alok Mathur and Amitabh Kumar Rai noted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, does not protect any such claimed right.
“There is no legitimate or legal backing permitting any person or individual from collecting/extracting any money, tax, fee or cess from any individual except in accordance with law,” the Allahabad High Court bench said.
According to the petition, members of the Kinnar community residing within the jurisdiction of Colonelganj Police Station in Gonda district have traditionally exercised jajmani rights to collect badhai in specific areas.
The petitioner argued that disputes had arisen because other kinnars were allegedly encroaching on each other’s territorial jurisdictions, resulting in enmity, violent clashes, and even murderous assaults among members of the community.
Seeking protection under Articles 14 (equality before law), 19 (freedom of speech) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution, the petitioner urged the court to direct authorities to demarcate and declare her territorial jurisdiction for the collection of badhai, extending from Kati ka Pul in Jarwal town to Ghaghra Ghat and up to Saryu Bridge in Colonelganj, to prevent future disputes.
‘Not recognised by law’
At the outset, the Allahabad High Court bench framed two key questions for consideration: Whether the petitioner had any fundamental right to collect badhai or jajmani that could be protected by the court, and whether granting the relief sought would amount to legitimising such operations.
The court held that there is no legitimate aspect allowing a person to collect or extract money, tax or cess from another person.
It added that the rights sought by the petitioner are not recognised under law and, accordingly, the courts in its power under Article 226 (power of high courts to issue writs) of the Constitution “cannot legitimize the acts of the petitioner without there being any backing of law.”
The Allahabad High Court remarked that a citizen of the country can be directed to pay only a legitimate amount in accordance with the law.
Extraction of money from any individual “wilfully or otherwise” cannot be permitted and any citizen of this country can be directed to pay only such amounts of tax, cess or fee which can be “legitimately extracted”, the bench stated.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More