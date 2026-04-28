‘Qualified’ wives imposing burden on husbands can be denied maintenance: Allahabad High Court

The wife’s counsel contended that she is entitled to be supported by the husband to sustain the same standard of living which she enjoyed before the separation. (Image generated using AI)

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a woman’s plea for maintenance, observing that a court can deny maintenance where a qualified person capable of earning avoids doing so to impose a burden on the husband.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran rejected the appeal filed by the woman challenging the family court’s order, which had dismissed her plea. Her application for maintenance of the children was allowed.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran dismissed the woman’s plea. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran dismissed the woman’s plea.

“Where a qualified person is capable of earning more than enough through the use of her expertise and still refrains from doing so only to impose a burden upon her husband, in such a situation the Courts can deny maintenance,” the Allahabad High Court bench said in its order dated April 21.