‘Qualified’ wives imposing burden on husbands can be denied maintenance: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a woman’s plea for maintenance, observing that a court can deny maintenance where a qualified person capable of earning avoids doing so to impose a burden on the husband.
A bench of Justices AtulSreedharan and Vivek Saran rejected the appeal filed by the woman challenging the family court’s order, which had dismissed her plea. Her application for maintenance of the children was allowed.
Justices Atul Sreedharan and Vivek Saran dismissed the woman’s plea.
“Where a qualified person is capable of earning more than enough through the use of her expertise and still refrains from doing so only to impose a burden upon her husband, in such a situation the Courts can deny maintenance,” the Allahabad High Court bench said in its order dated April 21.
At the outset, the Allahabad High Court noted that the woman is a trained gynaecologist, being a postgraduate possessing a degree in MD (Gynaecology). It further noted that she is capable of earning handsomely in her line of expertise.
The court rejected the argument made by the woman’s counsel that she is not working.
After going through the order passed by the family court, the Allahabad High Court noted its findings, which held that the woman was earning “handsomely” based on her ITRs which reflected that she was earning more than Rs 31 lakh per annum, the Allahabad High Court bench observed.
The court, therefore, dismissed her plea.
‘Mere earning of wife does not disentitle her’
In another case, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a man’s prayer challenging a family court order directing him to pay maintenance to his wife, pleading she is educated, working and financially independent.
The husband claimed that her take-home salary is over Rs 11 lakh annually, while the wife stated he was drawing a package of Rs 40 lakh per annum.
Justice Madan Pal Singh stated in the order, “Even assuming that wife has some source of income, the material available on record clearly reflects a substantial disparity in the earning capacity and financial status of the parties. The income attributed to the wife cannot be said to be sufficient to enable her to maintain the same standard of living to which she was accustomed during her matrimonial life.”
“The court is unable to accept the submission that mere employment or earning of the wife is, by itself, a ground to deny maintenance. The object of Section 125 CrPC is not merely to prevent destitution, but to ensure that the wife is able to live with dignity, consistent with the status of the husband,” the bench observed.
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Section 125 under the Code of Criminal Procedure pertains to the maintenance of wives, children and parents.
The court, in its order, quoted a Supreme Court judgment, stating, “…mere earning of the wife does not disentitle her from maintenance; the decisive test is whether such income is sufficient to enable her to maintain the same standard of living as enjoyed in the matrimonial home.”
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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