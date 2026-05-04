No permit needed for cow transport in UP: Allahabad High Court orders state to pay Rs 2 lakh for confiscating vehicle

Allahabad High Court news: The Allahabad High Court recently quashed an order of confiscation of a vehicle by the police on allegations that it was transporting bovine animals for slaughter without a permit, observing that no permit is required for the transportation of cows or its progeny within the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Sandeep Jain held the state’s action of confiscating the vehicle as arbitrary and illegal and directed the state authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 per month for a period of about 12 months, totalling Rs 1.8 lakh, together with an additional sum of Rs 20,000 towards mental agony and harassment.

Justice Sandeep Jain said it was “disturbing” that the state proceeded to auction the vehicle during the pendency of proceedings. Justice Sandeep Jain said it was “disturbing” that the state proceeded to auction the vehicle during the pendency of proceedings.

“The only ground assigned in the impugned orders is absence of permit. However, for transportation of cows or its progeny within the State of Uttar Pradesh, no permit is required,” the Allahabad High Court held in its order dated April 30.

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The court noted that mere interception of the vehicle near the Bihar border cannot ipso facto justify the presumption that the animals were being transported to Bihar for slaughter.

Confiscation and auctioning of vehicle

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the Uttar Pradesh Police intercepted the petitioner’s vehicle, acting upon intelligence supplied by an informer that certain vehicles were transporting cows and their progeny for slaughter to the state of Bihar, the Allahabad High Court noted.

It claimed to have recovered 10 bovine animals, leading to registration of an FIR under provisions of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Section 5A 1 of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, states that “No person shall transport or offer for transport or cause to be transported any cow, or bull or bullock, the slaughter whereof in any place in Uttar Pradesh is punishable under this Act, from any place within the state to any place outside the state, except under a permit issued by an officer authorised by the state government in this behalf by notified order and except in accordance with the terms and conditions of such permit.’

The vehicle was subsequently confiscated and later auctioned for Rs 85,000, despite the petitioner claiming it was worth over Rs 7 lakh, the Allahabad High Court found.

‘Undue haste’

The petitioner filed an appeal before the commissioner, Varanasi division, which was dismissed. The commissioner concurred with the view that a permit was necessary for the transportation of the aforesaid animals.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the vehicle was apprehended within the state of Uttar Pradesh and that no beef or slaughtered animal remains were recovered.

It was further contended that the state acted in undue haste and in gross disregard of fairness, as it ought to have awaited the final outcome of the proceedings pending before the commissioner.

On the other hand, the counsel for the state argued that the petitioner failed to establish that the animals were not being transported to Bihar for slaughter.

‘Arbitrary action’

The Allahabad High Court noted that there was no evidence to prove that the animals were being transported to Bihar for slaughter.

“The sole basis of confiscation appears to be that the animals were allegedly being transported without permit. However, there is no cogent material on record to establish that the animals were in fact being transported to the State of Bihar for slaughter. Mere interception of the vehicle near the Bihar border cannot ipso facto justify such presumption,” the court remarked.

“It is equally disturbing that during pendency of proceedings before the Commissioner, the State proceeded to auction the vehicle without awaiting adjudication of the petitioner’s challenge. Such arbitrary action has caused grave prejudice to the petitioner,” the court observed.

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Observing that the vehicle was the petitioner’s primary source of livelihood, the Allahabad High Court directed the state to pay compensation of Rs 1.8 lakh for loss of income, along with Rs 20,000 for mental agony.

During the hearing, the counsel for the state agreed to restore the vehicle to the petitioner. The court ordered that if the vehicle is not restored, the petitioner must also be paid its depreciated value of Rs 4 lakh.

“In the event the vehicle is restored, the petitioner shall nevertheless be entitled to compensation towards loss of earnings from September, 2024 till the date of actual restoration, calculated @ Rs 15,000/- per month. But if the vehicle is not restored to the petitioner, then the petitioner is entitled to depreciated cost of the vehicle of Rs 4 lacs also, alongwith the above damages,” the court said.

Setting aside both the district magistrate’s and the commissioner’s orders, the Allahabad High Court added that the state can realise the damages awarded to the petitioner from the concerned employees and officials.