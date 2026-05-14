Allahabad High Court expands ‘Covid duty’ definition, orders ex-gratia relief for electricity worker’s kin

Employees in the electricity, water supply, police and other essential departments who worked during the Covid period would be deemed to be on Covid duty, the court held. (AI-generated image)

Allahabad High Court news: Observing that employees working in essential services such as electricity, water supply and telephone departments during the Covid-19 pandemic would be deemed to be on “Covid duty”, the Allahabad High Court has directed the authorities to release ex-gratia compensation to the wife of a man who succumbed to a Covid infection while serving in the electricity department.

A bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla noted that the Uttar Pradesh government’s interpretation of ‘Covid duty’ was ‘very narrow’ as it was confined only to those directly engaged in hospital treatment.

Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla quashed the state government’s order rejecting compensation. Justices Ajit Kumar and Indrajeet Shukla quashed the state government’s order rejecting compensation.

“We are unable to sustain the order passed by the State Government giving a very narrow interpretation to the covid duty only confining those people, who were specially assigned to discharge their duties in treatment of people physically in hospitals,” the Allahabad High Court noted in its order dated April 17.