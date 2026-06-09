‘Created chaos, hurt litigants’: Allahabad High Court slams lawyers for ‘illegal’ strike

Taking serious note of advocates going on strike and provoking the community to indulge in violence, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench has issued notices to the Central Bar Association, Lucknow, Lucknow Bar Association, and three advocates.

The advocates were on strike from May 18 to 26, protesting against the removal of illegal encroachments around the Lucknow district court premises. The action was taken by the municipal corporation following a March 11 HC order.

The bench said the advocates indulged in illegal and unauthorised activities, created chaos and disturbance in the court premises, and abstained from judicial work during the strike.

Heavy Police force deployed also Lathi charge during Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolishing allegedly unauthorised chambers near the High Court complex in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Heavy Police force deployed also Lathi charge during Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolishing allegedly unauthorised chambers near the High Court complex in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Rajeev Bharti, while hearing a criminal writ PIL on Monday, issued notices to the office bearers of both Bar Associations and the advocates to show cause as to why criminal contempt proceedings may not be initiated against them and why their misconduct may not be referred to the Bar Council of UP for action.