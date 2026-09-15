Allahabad High Court orders stricter checks after minor girl’s marriage registered in UP

The court found the response of the marriage registration officer concerned unsatisfactory. (Image generated using AI)

Flagging it as a “serious concern”, the Allahabad High Court has ordered marriage registration authorities in Uttar Pradesh to mandatorily verify the age of couples before registering a marriage. The direction came after the court learnt that the Ghaziabad authorities had registered a marriage where the bride was a minor.

Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari, while hearing an appeal of a man in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), expressed serious concern over the registration of marriages involving minors.

“A matter of considerable concern emerges regarding the registration of marriages involving persons below the legally prescribed age. What is more disturbing is that such instances do not appear to be isolated or occasional, but have been noticed in a number of cases,” the court said on September 2.